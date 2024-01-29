India vs England: Sarfaraz Khan’s long wait finally ends in a call-up

Sarfaraz Khan, who finally ended a long and agonising wait for a call-up to the Indian squad for the second Test against England, is not just another newcomer. At 26 years, he has been one of the most talked about batters waiting to break into the big league for at least last three years, scoring runs by the bagful in domestic cricket.

Now, with K.L. Rahul ruled out of the second Test after complaining of a pain in the right quadricep, and the selectors choosing to look beyond veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane again, the cherubic Sarfaraz has a realistic chance of making the playing XI. If he does so ahead of Rajat Patidar, the once precocious talent will have to bridge the huge gulf in standards between Ranji and big-league cricket.

Social media, which has for long been vocal about him being not considered and IPL performers getting precedence ahead of him, is ecstatic. ‘’Finally, Sarfaraz khan included in india’s test team. Well deserved,’’ posted @Muhamma34054555 on his X handle, a sentiment echoed by most of his followers.

Once hailed as the latest of batting prodigies from the assembly line of Mumbai, Sarfaraz broke through in two back-to-back Under-19 World Cups in 2014 and 2016, aggregating 566 runs at a staggering average of 70.75, a tally bettered only by Eoin Morgan (606 runs) and Babar Azam (585 runs). He made his first-class debut exactly a decade back as a 16-year-old, but soon became an outcast in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which banned him on charges of being a age-cheat.