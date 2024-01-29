India vs England: Suddenly, Dravid & Co. face more questions than answers

If India had prided themselves as tigers at home in Test matches over the past decade, Ben Stokes & Co. dealt a body blow to that reputation by rallying back to win the first Test at Hyderabad on Sunday. From the World Cup final in Ahmedabad a little more than two months ago to the humiliation in the Nizam’s city, Rohit Sharma & Co. seem to be displaying an inability to seize the big moments.

The day after what is now being hailed as a Super Sunday for Test cricket (with the seven-star Samar Joseph handing the West Indies a watershed win against Australia at the Gabba), the question being asked is: can the hosts bounce back from here? The answer is yes, for this is how England started their 2021 series, thanks to a marathon effort from Joe Root, but the difference this time is that the 'Bazball' gang seems to have cracked the code which made India so invincible in home conditions.

Looking back, it may not be an exaggeration to say that India may have been a trifle overconfident after dismissing the visitors for a modest 246 on day one. If Rahul Dravid rued that they were 70-80 runs short despite his boys amassing a total of 436, he has only his batters to blame — most of them having got starts but only three of them getting to the 80s before falling on the cusp of centuries. A little patience at this stage would have seen India eventually out-bat their opponents, but that was not to be.