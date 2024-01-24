India vs England: Welcome to the Spinball vs Bazball battle

The last time England were routed by India in an away Test series in 2021, it was in the pre-Bazball era. There are enough doubts about whether such a gung ho style of cricket will work against India’s multi-pronged, tried and tested spin attack — and on challenging wickets — and the template will be set in the first of the five-Test series, which gets underway in Hyderabad tomorrow.

In a nutshell, the theme of the series is going to be Spinball vs Bazball. The Indian team’s experience at both the venues in South Africa — and the ICC’s subsequent ruling of them being ‘unsatisfactory’, has kind of vindicated the hosts’ reliance on spinning wickets, and Ben Stokes & Co. surely know what to expect. The only prayer on the part of cricket fans is that the matches should not finish inside two or three days — as that will not exactly be a good advertisement for Test cricket.

The much-hyped series suffered a body blow to its build-up when, less than 48 hours before the first Test, master batter Virat Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests owing to personal reasons. Knowing Kohli’s penchant to shine in the longest form of the game, the reasons must be serious enough and one only hopes he is in the right frame to be back for the third match.

Rajat Patidar, the in-form middle order batter from Madhya Pradesh, has been named Kohli’s replacement — but there are no prizes for guessing that it is more a reward for his current form and temperament to play the long innings in the two unofficial Test matches than anything else.