Ind vs Eng: Boost for Ben Stokes & Co. as Kohli pulls out of first two Tests

Only a day earlier, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said India has got ‘Viratball’ to counter ‘Bazball’ in the upcoming five-Test series, beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday. However, the hype has to wait for now, with the sudden decision of Virat Kohli to pull out of the first two Tests owing to 'personal reasons' — a development that will surely hand a psychological boost to Ben Stokes & Co.

The decision at the eleventh hour, after both Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma had touched down in the Charminar city along with the rest of the team, will force the team management back to the drawing board to rejig the batting order. They have the option of moving Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul up a spot each, and bringing in K.S. Bharat or Dhruv Jurel as a frontline wicketkeeping option.

It will be a tall order for Iyer, though, to fill the huge shoes of Kohli at number four, while it would be interesting to see the selectors’ choice of replacement, who will be named soon. If they can fall back on Kohli and Rohit for the T20Is, there’s enough logic to bring back Cheteshwar Pujara, who kickstarted this Ranji Trophy season with a double hundred against Jharkhand.