Second ODI: Proteas plan to look Ro-Ko in the eye as they fight to stay in series

A key to South Africa’s success in the recent Test series had been their ability to look the formidable Indians in the eye – just go back to their coach Shukri Conrad’s ‘grovel’ comment after fourth day’s play in Guwahati. It was not a politically correct statement by any stretch of imagination, but the hint of irreverence against the superpowers of the game at their backyard seemed to have the desired effect.

This almost looks like a new age South Africa, irrespective of the fact that India had pulled the rug from below their feet in a white ball final only less than one year and-a-half ago – the T20 World Cup last year. Any lesser team could have capitulated after a poor start being up against a 350-run target in Ranchi, but the Proteas’ lower order maintained the tempo despite the frequent loss of wickets.

‘’We were 15 runs (17) short of them. The gap between the batting performances wasn’t a big one. India played well, their two stalwarts stood up but we were not too far off,’’ remarked captain Temba Bavuma, back after missing the first ODI on Sunday.

The return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the ODI series surely tilts the balance in favour of the hosts who lead the short series 1-0, but Bavuma feels they are well aware of what the duo brings to the table but would rather focus on winning the next game to stay in the series.