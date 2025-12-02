Second ODI: Proteas plan to look Ro-Ko in the eye as they fight to stay in series
India may need a rethink on key number four & five batting positions at a ground with longer boundaries in Raipur
A key to South Africa’s success in the recent Test series had been their ability to look the formidable Indians in the eye – just go back to their coach Shukri Conrad’s ‘grovel’ comment after fourth day’s play in Guwahati. It was not a politically correct statement by any stretch of imagination, but the hint of irreverence against the superpowers of the game at their backyard seemed to have the desired effect.
This almost looks like a new age South Africa, irrespective of the fact that India had pulled the rug from below their feet in a white ball final only less than one year and-a-half ago – the T20 World Cup last year. Any lesser team could have capitulated after a poor start being up against a 350-run target in Ranchi, but the Proteas’ lower order maintained the tempo despite the frequent loss of wickets.
‘’We were 15 runs (17) short of them. The gap between the batting performances wasn’t a big one. India played well, their two stalwarts stood up but we were not too far off,’’ remarked captain Temba Bavuma, back after missing the first ODI on Sunday.
The return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the ODI series surely tilts the balance in favour of the hosts who lead the short series 1-0, but Bavuma feels they are well aware of what the duo brings to the table but would rather focus on winning the next game to stay in the series.
“(Coming up against them is) nothing new, we have come across it. We have been on the bad end of it. But we have also had good times against them. It all just makes the series a lot more exciting,” he said.
“Nothing changes as we have to stay focused on the process as always, just like what we did against New Zealand who had (Kane Williamson),’’ maintained Bavuma, who has been riding an amazing record as a Test captain – having won 11 of the 12 Tests he has led so far.
“We played against, Rohit… I think it was in 2007, the T20 World Cup, I was still in school then. I mean, these guys have been around, so there is nothing new. These are world-class players,” he said.
The South African side, in the current regime, are known to do their homework well and it’s quite likely that some of the buzz about the two senior pros of Indian team not being in sync with their head coach and chief selector may have reached them.
The Ro-Ko duo had looked unstoppable in Ranchi during their 136-run stand for the second wicket though the new stadium in Raipur may bring in it’s own share of challenges for all batters with it's longer boundaries.
The India camp, meanwhile, may have to do some rethink on a number of fronts – both the No.4 and 5 (Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar, respectively) failed to push the run-rate along and left a lot for stand-in skipper K.L.Rahul to do at number six. The latter played in that position alright in the ICC Champions Trophy but then, the team also had one of their best bets in middle order for white ball in Shreyas Iyer.
Much has been said about Gautam Gambhir’s faith in using Washington up the order but if having a left-hander is the consideration, the team management may even consider Rishabh Pant – freeing up Rahul’s keeping responsibilities at least for two games. The pace attack also looks anaemic in the absence of the rested Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, but the series offers some valuable game time for Arshdeep Singh & Co with an eye towards the 2027 challenge.
