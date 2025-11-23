Second Test: It was like bowling on a road here, says Kuldeep Yadav

It’s not everyday that Kuldeep Yadav goes for over 100 runs in single innings of a Test match, nor does he get clobbered for five sixes. The affable wrist spinner, still the highest wicket taker in South Africa innings (four for 115) when the visitors have scored nearly 500 runs, was game enough to admit that it was not their day – though not before taking a dig at the wicket in Guwahati.

Asked to compare the wicket here with that of the unpredictable bounce and turn at the Eden, Kuldeep felt he was bowling on a road on second day. ‘’Kolkata’s wicket was different but it was a whole road here (yeh to road thaa), so it’s challenging. This is why it’s called a Test wicket - you always think of dominating but when you get a good wicket, then it’s also very important as to how you come back,’’ remarked Kuldeep.

The odds are now stacked against India, down 1-0 in a two-Test series, as they will have to choose between a pragmatic approach of trying to save the Test to avoid a clean sweep or try to turn the tables against a competent spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy.