Second Test: It was like bowling on a road here, says Kuldeep Yadav
Spin ace, who went for 115 runs for his four wickets, feels their batters need to take it session by session from here
It’s not everyday that Kuldeep Yadav goes for over 100 runs in single innings of a Test match, nor does he get clobbered for five sixes. The affable wrist spinner, still the highest wicket taker in South Africa innings (four for 115) when the visitors have scored nearly 500 runs, was game enough to admit that it was not their day – though not before taking a dig at the wicket in Guwahati.
Asked to compare the wicket here with that of the unpredictable bounce and turn at the Eden, Kuldeep felt he was bowling on a road on second day. ‘’Kolkata’s wicket was different but it was a whole road here (yeh to road thaa), so it’s challenging. This is why it’s called a Test wicket - you always think of dominating but when you get a good wicket, then it’s also very important as to how you come back,’’ remarked Kuldeep.
The odds are now stacked against India, down 1-0 in a two-Test series, as they will have to choose between a pragmatic approach of trying to save the Test to avoid a clean sweep or try to turn the tables against a competent spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy.
Replying to a question about the mood in the Indian dressing room and what would be the gameplan of their batters, the spin ace said: ‘’First of all, we have just batted for like six overs (the openers are unseparated). Now, we have to bat really well tomorrow and then take it session by session. As of now, we’re not thinking too much about Day IV or V. You have to bat well and if you can bat for five sessions, we can be then in a good position to decide what to do next.’’
How did Kuldeep rejig his plans once the Indian spinners realised that the Barsapara track had grown flatter on second day? ‘’Obviously, I wasn’t thinking too much about the spin. Obviously, everyone knows it was a very good wicket to bat on so I was just trying to use the angles and try to beat them in drift and change in pace,’’ he said.
Asked if the loss of overs here due to fading light will, in any way, help India fight the situation? ‘’I can’t really answer to that. I mean that’s why we are starting so early at 9 am and still managing 85, 86 overs – so that’s okay,’’ he added.