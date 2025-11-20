Second Test: Pant or Gill? Indian camp keeps all guessing on captaincy

‘’If Shubman would have batted in both the innings in Kolkata, that 30 runs... If he recovers well, he will play. If he feels that he needs time, we have good replacements,’’ Kotak said with Sai Sudarshan’s name prominent in the radar. While Gill did not take part in the team’s first practice session this morning, media reports say he may undergo a fitness test on Friday morning for further assessment.

This throws open the issue of Indian captaincy up in the air – but a learned guess is that Gautam Gambhir & Co wants to keep the opponents guessing rather than lose a psychological advantage with another day still remaining for the game. Gill, on his part, is very keen to be a part of the second Test as the medical team attending on him has advised the Punjab batter to start neck exercises from today.

There is also a buzz that Gill may be rested for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins in Ranchi on 30th November. He had been playing non-stop cricket since IPL 2025 and during a media interaction in Kolkata, was candid enough to admit that he was ‘’still trying to work out’’ on how to manage the expectations and the mental aspect of shifting between formats.

In case Gill is rested for the ODIs which should again see the return of the two big guns, Pant would be in line to take up that captaincy as well – unless the selectors want to turn to the seasoned K.L. Rahul, who doubles up as a wicketkeeper. It will be double the responsibility for the free-spirited Pant, who may be no stranger to national captaincy, but it may be the first time he will assume the role in red ball as well as the 50-overs game