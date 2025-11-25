Second Test: Upbeat SA coach’s grovel comment grabs headlines on Day IV
Hosts stare at first-ever whitewash to the Proteas as they look to bat out the whole of fifth day
It’s a matter of time before the last nail is driven into India’s coffin on the final day of the second Test at Guwahati on Wednesday. The spectre of a 2-0 whitewash, their second at home in little more than a year after the humilitation at the hands of Kiwis, is going to leave the Indian cricket fans furious today.
For those with a sense of cricketing history among them, the anguish would be more as Shukri Conrad – the South African coach – rubbed it in by borrowing an infamous quote of England captain Tony Greig ahead of 1976 Test series against the West Indies. Replying to a query after day’s play as to why the Proteas delayed their declaration till well past tea despite having already taken a nearly 500-run lead, Conrad said: ‘’We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game and then say to them welcome and survive on the last day and an hour this evening. So far so good, but we also know that it's not just they're not just going to roll over.’’
The reference, unfortunately, has a racist overtone to it as before the historic series, Greg promised to make the Caribbeans ‘grovel’ (an oblique reference to the legacy of slavery) but England were hammered 3-0 in the five-Test series which followed. It’s a trigger, according to the legendary captain Clive Lloyd, which spurred them on for an extended domination of world cricket for the next 15 years.
The Indian camp, meanwhile, will hardly be in a mood to fuss about it as they have their hands full. Having lost two early wickets under the lengthening shadows, they are under tremendous pressure to bat for three full sessions being up against a mountain of runs to save the Test. Just when one thought Rishabh Pant & Co would be game to the task to make amends after an inept batting display in the first, they have made a weak start so far.
The action on fourth day was some dominated by some dour batting by the World Test Championship (WTC) winners – hardly entertaining but it got the work done. There was no rush as the Proteas plodded along with a 500-plus overall lead in mind, giving India around 100 overs to go for the survival game. Tristan Stubbs proved his utility once again in an unfamiliar position of No.3, following his first innings 49 with a mature effort of 94, to stake a claim for the Player of the Match alongwith Marco Jansen.
If the clinical performance of South Africans in the tour of the sub-continent – first in Pakistan and then the fortress of India had surprised all and sundry – Conrad admitted a lot of planning had gone behind it. ‘’I think the big prep was before the Pakistan series. We obviously had a couple of days’ camp where we tried and and mimic the conditions we were expecting uh both in Pakistan and here. Then I also think the fact that we sent the Test boys back after the Test series to stay nice and fresh for this because this was going to be the big series.
‘’For us, every series is big but I mean this is unchartered waters for us as for 25 years, we haven’t won a series here. For the first time, we have thrown our weight behind spin bowlers as well as we’ve got quality spinners that can mix it with the best in the world. I think we’ve got the balance of our sides right and yeah, I think obviously winning a toss helps,’’ Conrad observed.
The state of the fourth day Barsapara wicket, which still played true barring the odd one stopping or gripping the surface a bit, earned the admiration of both sides. Old warhorse Ravindra Jadeja, who stuck to his task as usual to return with figures of 28.3 – 3- 62- 4 in South Africa’s second innings, tried to keep his chin up.
‘’The turn has started and it will be only bigger on the fifth day. If we trust our defence and don’t give wickets in the first session, then we can turn things around. A draw will be like a win for us,’’ added the seniormost cricketer in the team, who became the fifth Indian bowler claim 50 wickets against South Africa on Tuesday.