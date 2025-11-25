Second Test: Upbeat SA coach’s grovel comment grabs headlines on Day IV

It’s a matter of time before the last nail is driven into India’s coffin on the final day of the second Test at Guwahati on Wednesday. The spectre of a 2-0 whitewash, their second at home in little more than a year after the humilitation at the hands of Kiwis, is going to leave the Indian cricket fans furious today.

For those with a sense of cricketing history among them, the anguish would be more as Shukri Conrad – the South African coach – rubbed it in by borrowing an infamous quote of England captain Tony Greig ahead of 1976 Test series against the West Indies. Replying to a query after day’s play as to why the Proteas delayed their declaration till well past tea despite having already taken a nearly 500-run lead, Conrad said: ‘’We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game and then say to them welcome and survive on the last day and an hour this evening. So far so good, but we also know that it's not just they're not just going to roll over.’’

The reference, unfortunately, has a racist overtone to it as before the historic series, Greg promised to make the Caribbeans ‘grovel’ (an oblique reference to the legacy of slavery) but England were hammered 3-0 in the five-Test series which followed. It’s a trigger, according to the legendary captain Clive Lloyd, which spurred them on for an extended domination of world cricket for the next 15 years.