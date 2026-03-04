Semis vs England: Can Abhishek fire much like his 2025 Mumbai knock?

The last time India and England played in a bilateral match in Mumbai in 2025, it saw the best of Abhishek Sharma when he lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a breathtaking innings of 135 off 54 balls. Come tomorrow in the pressure cooker atmosphere of a T20 World Cup semi-final, the odds are now stacked against the explosive opener to shake off his self doubts when it matters the most.

A sequence of three ducks in as many games set the alarm bells ringing in the Indian camp and even in the business-end of the tournament, things haven’t really improved with him showing an aggregate of 80 runs from six innings – with 55 being his highest score against Zimbabwe. The team management, however, continues to bat for him with bowling coach Morne Morkel wanting him to take a leaf from Sanju Samson.

Speaking at the pre-match media briefing, Morkel backed the 26-year-old who had a phenomenal last year to take over the mantle of world No.1 T20 batter and continue at the top of the heap despite the current poor run. “I think just sometimes this game can be hard on you, cruel on you, similar to the situation that Sanju found himself in,” the South African said.