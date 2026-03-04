Semis vs England: Gambhir offers his recipe to beat pressure of expectations

Arrogant, intolerant to criticism and often biased. No prizes for guessing that these charges have stuck to Gautam Gambhir during his one and-a-half year tenure, but one cannot deny that the feisty Indian chief coach knows a thing or two about handling pressure. Otherwise, he couldn’t have played those two priceless innings of 75 and 97 in the 2007 T20World Cup final and 2011 T20 World Cup final, respectively, to a winning cause.

After crossing the hurdle of a virtual quarter final against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav and his men have tested themselves in two straight must-win games – first against Zimbabwe and then the Caribbeans. They had brought this situation upon themselves with a disastrous 76-run loss to South Africa, but what this kind of a campaign may do is to spur the squad to the cliché of peaking in right time.

The real battle lies ahead in the two possible remaining games and in Gambhir’s own words, there is a tough game at hand against a top drawer team like England in Wankhede conditions – which offers something for the pace bowlers early on. The pressure, much like the 2023 50-overs World Cup, will be undeniable on the hosts but Gambhir’s recipe is to embrace it – a job easier said than done.