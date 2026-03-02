T20 World Cup: 'Outsider' Sanju Samson toast of the nation overnight

The proverb goes something like this: success has many fathers, failure is an orphan. Soaking in the magical atmosphere after India rode the calm assurance and class of Sanju Samson to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup late on Sunday evening, one couldn’t help replaying it in one's mind.

The first question directed to Gautam Gambhir at the post-match press conference saw the head coach break into effusive praise for the wicketkeeper-batter: "He is a world class player, we all know how good a player Sanju is. It was all about backing him and then when the team needed him the most, obviously today was a day where he probably showed his true potential as well.’’

This was minutes after his captain Suryakumar Yadav took his hat off to Sanju as the latter walked back to the team dugout after the successful chase.

Contrast this to the situation just a week ago, when it looked as though the self-effacing Malayali from Thiruvananthapuram could well spend another T20 World Cup almost as a passenger after the 2024 edition — where he didn’t play a single match while playing second fiddle to Rishabh Pant.

The captain’s response to a media query ahead of the South Africa game as to whether Sanju could be considered ahead of Abhishek Sharma was: ‘’Are you telling me I should include him in place of Abhishek?’’ Then, in response to the possibility of him replacing an off-colour Tilak, Surya’s response was: ‘’Oh, so I should play him in place of Tilak (Varma)?’’

The U-turn was complete last night, when the captain said of his matchwinner: "Good things happen to good people who wait."