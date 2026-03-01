T20 World Cup: How Samson proved his doubters wrong in must-win battle

An event of the magnitude of ICC World Cup at home can be both a blessing and a curse — ask a Rohit Sharma or Harmanpreet Kaur. If the ‘Hitman’ saw it slip between his fingers after his team’s stellar unbeaten run in the 2023 ICC World Cup, Harmanpreet and her girls managed to exorcise the ghosts of many a heartbreak in Navi Mumbai last year.

Suryakumar Yadav and his men also learnt the perils of pressure the hard way, certainly being far from their best but still managing to keep their date with the semi-finals in a tense, make-or-break encounter against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing a record target of 196 for a win, albeit with liberal help from dew, the Men in Blue found an unlikely hero in the much-maligned Sanju Samson.

The 31-year-old Malayali, who has time and again flattered to deceive in his career spanning over a decade, may have scored eye-catching centuries in the bilaterals in this format, but the match-winning, unbeaten 97 (12 fours and four sixes) on Sunday night under immense pressure was worth its weight in pure gold. After young turks Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan fell cheaply, Samson got into the act and reached his 50 in just 26 balls forcing his captain to often play the second fiddle.