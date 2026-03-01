Eden Diary: Kolkata hosts its first night game of the T20 W. Cup at grand old venue

Three weeks down the line from when the ICC T20 World Cup began, Eden Gardens finally kept its date with its first night game. It’s almost poetic justice that it has turned out to be a virtual quarter-final between India and the West Indies — and trust the Kolkata fans to turn out in full numbers.

The roar of fans patiently lining up at the Red Road crossing, as the traffic police lifted the boom bar to let them pass through and walk their way to the appointed gates, brought back the familiar vibes.

‘’It doesn’t seem fair that we have only one India game, that too subject to Super Eight fixtures. But then a home World Cup always poses a dilemma for the BCCI as all major centres want a pound of flesh (read an India game),’’ said Tirthankar Sarkar, a young IT professional making his way to the venue.

The atmosphere inside the venue, to borrow a cliché, was simply electric even before the action began after Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bat. It’s been a few years since historic venue lost its pride of place as the stadium with the maximum capacity in India to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but one has to be a part of the crowd to realise what still makes it special.