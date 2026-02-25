T20 World Cup: How Harry Brook put his ‘hardest winter’ behind him

When Harry Brook’s masterclass ended to peach of an yorker from Shaheen Afridi after a 50-ball century, the Pakistan pacer almost ran down to the England captain to laud his innings. The former had, by then, almost closed the crucial game for his team but it didn’t prevent Afridi from an appreciative gesture – and the reason was understandable.

This was the fourth century of the ongoing T20 World Cup – but the 27-year-old England white ball captain had just played an innings which has become the flavour of the tournament so far. It had been a rather indifferent tournament for arguably the team’s best batter in this format, what with Jos Buttler looking a pale shadow of himself. The two-time champions may have made their fifth semi-final in a row since the 2016 edition on a balmy night in Pallekele, but their performance clearly lacked the air of domination in the league stages.

Brook’s best effort was a 53 in their opening league game against minnows Nepal – and many felt he was holding himself too far back after the likes of Jacob Bethell or Tim Banton. However, the challenging conditions in Sri Lanka necessitated someone with the skillsets of Brook to come up at number three to anchor difficult chases – more in the Virat Kohli mould. Brook precisely did that as he took on a four-pronged spin attack of Pakistan with assured footwork, bringing out the occasion sweep and a combination of defence and aggression.