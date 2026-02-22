T20 World Cup: Jofra, Jacks drive sensational England win after Salt's 62

The pace-spin combination of Jofra Archer and Will Jacks ripped through Sri Lanka’s top order after Phil Salt struck a fluent 62, powering England to a thumping 51-run victory in a dramatic Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup at Sri Lanka's Pallekele cricket ground on Sunday.

After left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (3/26) spearheaded a disciplined Sri Lankan effort to restrict England to a modest 146/9, the hosts appeared firmly in control. But Archer’s raw pace and Jacks’ probing off-spin flipped the contest in a blistering powerplay spell that left Sri Lanka reeling at 34/5 inside six overs. The islanders never recovered, folding for 95 in 16.4 overs.

Jacks returned outstanding figures of 3/22 from four overs, while Archer claimed 2/20 in three. They were ably supported by Liam Dawson (2/27) and Adil Rashid (2/13), who wrapped up the lower order with clinical efficiency.

In hindsight, Salt’s brisk 40-ball 62 proved decisive, especially as the rest of England’s batting line-up faltered. For Sri Lanka, captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 30 from 24 deliveries.

If England’s start with the bat was shaky, Sri Lanka’s reply was catastrophic. Archer struck early to remove Pathum Nissanka (9), cleverly luring him into a trap at deep mid-wicket after a late field change.