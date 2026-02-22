T20 World Cup: Jofra, Jacks drive sensational England win after Salt's 62
England seal 51-run win in Super Eights as bowlers trigger dramatic collapse
The pace-spin combination of Jofra Archer and Will Jacks ripped through Sri Lanka’s top order after Phil Salt struck a fluent 62, powering England to a thumping 51-run victory in a dramatic Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup at Sri Lanka's Pallekele cricket ground on Sunday.
After left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (3/26) spearheaded a disciplined Sri Lankan effort to restrict England to a modest 146/9, the hosts appeared firmly in control. But Archer’s raw pace and Jacks’ probing off-spin flipped the contest in a blistering powerplay spell that left Sri Lanka reeling at 34/5 inside six overs. The islanders never recovered, folding for 95 in 16.4 overs.
Jacks returned outstanding figures of 3/22 from four overs, while Archer claimed 2/20 in three. They were ably supported by Liam Dawson (2/27) and Adil Rashid (2/13), who wrapped up the lower order with clinical efficiency.
In hindsight, Salt’s brisk 40-ball 62 proved decisive, especially as the rest of England’s batting line-up faltered. For Sri Lanka, captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 30 from 24 deliveries.
If England’s start with the bat was shaky, Sri Lanka’s reply was catastrophic. Archer struck early to remove Pathum Nissanka (9), cleverly luring him into a trap at deep mid-wicket after a late field change.
Jacks then delivered a double blow, dismissing Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake off successive balls. Archer returned to have Kamil Mishara caught at gully, and Jacks soon accounted for Wellalage, who miscued across the line.
A soft dismissal saw Kamindu Mendis depart cheaply, leaving the packed house stunned. From there, England’s spinners tightened the screws and sealed the result.
Earlier, Sri Lanka’s bowlers had undermined England’s stated intent to play aggressive cricket in the Super Eights. Despite captain Harry Brook urging a positive approach, England stumbled to 37/2 at the end of the powerplay on a surface that offered some assistance but was hardly treacherous.
Wellalage was central to that squeeze. With Jos Buttler struggling for form and vulnerable against spin, Shanaka introduced the left-armer early — and was rewarded immediately.
Buttler (7 off 14) fell attempting a reverse sweep, trapped in front, while Brook (14 off 7) was undone by a beautifully flighted delivery that drifted in and struck his pads. At 68 for four in 10 overs, England were wobbling.
Maheesh Theekshana removed Jacob Bethell with a leading edge, while Dilshan Madushanka and Dushmantha Chameera kept things tight with the new ball. Tom Banton ran himself out attempting a reckless single, and Sam Curran perished in the deep.
Amid the stumbles, Salt stood tall. Having survived the powerplay for the first time in the tournament, he struck cleanly, lofting Wellalage over extra cover and pulling Chameera over fine leg. He reached his 50 in 36 balls, holding the innings together almost single-handedly.
Wellalage eventually dismissed him with a short ball that the tiring opener failed to clear over long-off. England’s innings lost momentum thereafter — but by then, Salt had already done enough.
With PTI inputs
