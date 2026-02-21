T20 World Cup: Captain Surya wants his men to be adaptable in Super Eight

The Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup, which got underway in Colombo on Saturday, has come in for some serious flak in cricket community for it’s pre-seedings. This will cause two of the group toppers of Group I comprising of India, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies to be eliminated before the semi-finals – hence making the margin of error minimal in the three matches for each.

While Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian skipper, was his usual jovial self ahead of their Super 8 opener against South Africa in Ahmedabad in a match-up of the 2024 final on Sunday – he harped on the need of ‘respecting’ the game and play the situation. While the defending champions are one of the three teams to have finished with an all-win record in the league stage (SA and West Indies are others), the fluency which marked their irresistible form in this format last year had been often missing.

A key factor behind that was their new blade runner Abhishek Sharma failing to explode with three ducks on the trot, but the opener had his captain batting for him. ‘’I worry for the people who are worried about Abhishek’s form, I worry about them. Why are they so worried about Abhishek’s form.