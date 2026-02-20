T20 World Cup: Distressed Abhishek can take cue from Kohli's last Australia tour

It’s predictable that with India’s first Super Eight contest in the T20 World Cup coming up against a well-balanced South Africa on Sunday, an out-of-sorts Abhishek Sharma will be battling his own demons. While legends of the game have been forthcoming with advice on how to score his first run in this World Cup after three matches (yes, that’s right), the world's no. 1 T20 batter doesn’t have to look beyond a Virat Kohli to find a solution.

Less than four months ago, the master batter and Rohit Sharma made their comebacks to international cricket after more than five months out in the cold, and it started on a disastrous note. It was for the first time in a storied career that Kohli fell to two back-to-back ducks in Perth and Adelaide — and one remembers him saying it was a ‘humbling experience’ after scoring a silken 74 in the third ODI as he stitched a 168-run stand with Sharma to prevent a clean sweep.

It’s not possible to say whether Abhishek is just a hit away from getting back among the runs, now that there is some chatter that the dasher may have to make way for Sanju Samson after his sequence of three ducks in the tournament. Add the two more in the build-up series against the Kiwis to make it five noughts in eight innings in the new year, and one senses that the opposition may have sorted his game out.