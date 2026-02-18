T20 World Cup: Pakistan spinners may pose questions for Super Eight rivals

It was a must-win game for the much-trolled Pakistan team against Namibia after the demoralising defeat to India on 15 February. The green shirts did well to ride on a mature century by opener Shahibzada Farhan and their spin trick on a slow surface at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo to make it a one-sided win against the minnows and take up the last Super Eight spot on offer.

The Super Eight stage, which begins on 21 February, is what many see as the business end of the tournament, though there have been several redeeming features in the performances of some of the associate countries.

Salman Ali Agha’s men will run into England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group 2 of the Super Eight stage for a spot in the semi-finals. albeit with all three matches coming off in their familiar conditions in Colombo. Group 1, meanwhile, comprises defending champions and runners-up India and South Africa, respectively, along with the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

While Pakistan’s gameplan was the same as in their last match, with a four-pronged spin attack, the Namibia batters failed to cope with quality slow bowling in the shape of mystery spinner Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz and Sami Ayub.

The tall and lanky Tariq, who was surprisingly introduced as a last spin option, was quite a handful with his mix of carrom balls and the one that spun away to return his best figures of 3.3-1-16-4. Shadab Khan, the leg-spinning allrounder who looked off-colour against India, picked up three for 19 as they wrapped up the contest with 15 deliveries to go.