T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe lone surprise as all but one Super Eight spot is sealed

A Super Eight of a T20 World Cup without Australia, one of the biggest crowd-pullers of the sport across all formats, will not quite be the same. It’s the first time since 2009 that the yellow shirts will be missing, though one cannot grudge Sikander Raza’s Zimbabwe passage to the next round for the first time.

The jigsaw is falling in place on the day 11 of the tournament, which has survived a rocky build-up with first Bangladesh being shown the door for refusing to play in India, and then Pakistan holding the entire tournament to ransom by threatening to boycott the India game. Thankfully, it’s all in the past and all but one spot in the next stage is already sealed: India, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, England, South Africa and New Zealand.

Interestingly, it will be a toss-up between former champions Pakistan and upstarts USA for the eighth position. The green shirts, who were subjected to severe trolling after the 61-run defeat to India in the marquee game in Colombo on Sunday, 15 February, need to pick themselves up quickly to beat Namibia in a crunch game on Wednesday. A surprise loss, however, will jeopardise their chances as they will have to rely on old rivals India to beat the Dutch.