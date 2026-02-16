T20 World Cup: When will Jos Buttler start lording it over rivals again?

As Jos Buttler failed with the bat one more time — this time against minnows Italy at Eden Gardens on Monday — alarm bells were surely ringing about the future of arguably England’s greatest ever white-ball batter. The 2022 T20 World Cup-winning captain’s sequence of scores in the ongoing World T20 runs like this: 26, 21, 3, 3.

It’s been somewhat symptomatic of the below-par performance of Harry Brook’s men so far who, man-to-man, make for one of the strongest squads in the tournament. They have figured in almost all experts’ list of semi-finalists, but their cricket has been a far cry from the gung-ho style that head coach Brendon McCullum would like to see.

A late blitz from young Turk Will Jacks set the stage for a 24-run win against Italy in their last group game and sealed a Super Eight berth alright, but not before the debutants gave spirited chase to a steep target of 203.

During a post-match chat after beating Scotland in the previous game, Brook said they did not mind ‘winning ugly’ but there can be no compromise on the need for a good start by Buttler and Phil Salt. This is where Buttler, the third-highest scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup (1,066 runs) has been lacklustre — often seeming anxious to break free of the shackles too soon instead of trying to take a few balls to settle down as per his style.