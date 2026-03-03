SA vs NZ: Captain Markram walks tall as Proteas eye second straight final

The Kolkata crowd would have ideally craved for a semi-final featuring the Men in Blue on the day of Holi festival – but seems to have reconciled with the prospect of enjoying an intriguing battle on Wednesday evening.

South Africa, the 2024 runners-up, have looked every bit of a contender to lay their hands on the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time but one can only write off the Kiwis at their own peril.

The shortest format may be a game of small margins where reputations often go for a toss, but it’s fair to say four of the most deserving teams have made the top four.

Champions India may have just hit the right combination on time, two-time winners England have come to terms with the sub-continent conditions while the Proteas are equipped to go all guns blazing to make second final in a row against a New Zealand which flew under the radar.

Talk about a talismanic captain in the entire tournament and the vote has to go to Aiden Markram, who stood larger-than-life even keeping in the mind the likes of Suryakumar Yadav or the classy Harry Brook.

Markram, whose forlorn figure after losing the 2024 final by an agonising nine runs to India remains etched in memory, has played the quintessential leader by giving his team blazing starts (he has the highest strike rate of 175.16 among openers in the tournament with an aggregate of 268 runs) as well as with his handy off spin and astute captaincy.