Shane Warne's advertisement during Headingley Test draws fans' ire

An advertisement starring late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, which continues to be used during the three-Test series between England and New Zealand, is causing dismay to several of the legend's legion of fans, with many of them terming it "distasteful".



Warne had passed away on March 4 in Thailand, where he was vacationing, following a suspected heart-attack and his fans are nonplussed with the fact that his advertisements continue to be shown nearly four months after his demise.



The legend was given a state memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last month, which was attended by several past and present cricket legends and close friends.