IPL: "Shouldn’t impact players leave an impact on the game?"

Dhumal, also the BCCI treasurer, feels that the smarter bowlers will always find a way.

‘’The franchises have to prepare good all-rounders for all situations. You need at least need two of them per team," he says.

"Let them play enough domestic cricket and come up, but don’t expect teams to deliver 170- or 180-plus matches all the time. The paying public also come to the ground to see some good hitting.’’

The IPL, which like the 2019 season had to contend with the hype and hoopla of the Lok Sabha elections right alongside its course, has fared well enough. The recent figures released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) say 510 million viewers have watched the first 51 matches on Star Sports, which shows a 5 per cent increase from the 2019 edition. Meanwhile, there has been a 19 per cent increase in TVR (television viewership rating) in the global audience, over 2021.

‘’The final numbers will come in later, but it has been a hugely successful IPL in terms of fan engagement in the election year. The attendance levels have improved on the ground, irrespective of the billing of the matches – not to speak of the quality of cricket on view,’’ Dhumal says.

An area where the concerned franchises had to cop a lot of flak was the startlingly high bids for Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad).

In the aftermath of Australia gatecrashing India’s party in the 50-over World Cup final in November 2023, the mini-auction in Dubai saw franchises locked in a fierce bidding war — what economists might call 'conspicuous consumption'. Starc became the highest grosser in the history of the IPL, with Rs 24.75 crore, and Cummins followed at Rs 20.50 crore.

Asked whether the BCCI might ponder pay parity across the board in future, Dhumal agrees that the suggestion is very much on the anvil.

‘’[The bidding war] happened because of the limited pool of players available last December and some of the franchises had enough purse left," he says.

"However, we will put our heads together to work out a bracket for uncapped, international or overseas players so that there is a more equitable distribution of the purse.’’