Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU in Sydney after rib cage injury during third ODI
Indian team doctor staying back with him to evaluate progress, BCCI confirms in statement
Shreyas Iyer, India’s ODI vice-captain, has been hospitalised in Sydney and moved to the ICU after sustaining internal bleeding from a rib injury suffered during the third ODI against Australia on Saturday. While members of the Indian squad who were not a part of the upcoming T20I series there have left for home, Shreyas had been admitted to hospital for last couple of days.
Confirming the seriousness of the injury, the BCCI said in a statement: “Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October, 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
“Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress,” the BCCI added.
Shreyas, whose career had been suffered a tryst with injuries, pulled off a sensational catch while sprinting back from backward point to remove Alex Carey, but he appeared to injure his left rib cage while completing the catch. He was taken to the hospital shortly after returning to the dressing room due to intense discomfort as India won the match by nine wickets – thereby his batting was not required.
Initially, the speculation was that Iyer could to be out of action for about three weeks, but the recovery period may now be longer. He was recently named the vice-captain of the ODI team and was acting as Shubman Gill's deputy on the Australian tour.
Tryst with injuries
Meanwhile, Iyer’s career has been repeatedly disrupted by injuries over the past year. He picked up a back issue during the Test series against England last year, forcing him to withdraw midway. The situation grew tense when despite the NCA clearing him as fit, he continued to experience discomfort and opted out of a Ranji Trophy fixture that the BCCI had instructed him to play. The fallout from that episode eventually cost him his central contract.
He underwent surgery and took a short break from cricket. After months of rehabilitation and consistent performances in domestic matches, he eventually earned his way back into the Indian ODI squad for the England series and the Champions Trophy.
Recently, Iyer experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness, for which he had previously undergone surgery during the India A series. The stylish batter informed the BCCI about his condition and asked for a six-month break from red-ball cricket to manage his workload and take care of his back.
