Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for GT’s slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals
IPL says penalty is imposed under Article 2.22 for a minimum over-rate offence
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team’s clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
According to an IPL media advisory, the penalty was imposed under Article 2.22 of the league’s Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate offences. As it was Gujarat’s first offence of the season, only the captain was fined.
Despite the sanction, Gujarat Titans registered their first win of the season, edging Delhi Capitals by one run in a high-scoring thriller on Wednesday.
Chasing 210, Delhi appeared on course before a dramatic finish in the final over. David Miller declined a single off the penultimate delivery bowled by Prasidh Krishna, a decision that proved costly as he failed to connect off the final ball. Attempting a desperate run, Kuldeep Yadav was run out by a sharp direct hit from Jos Buttler, leaving Delhi stranded at 209/8.
Gujarat Titans will next face Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday, while Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.
With PTI inputs
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