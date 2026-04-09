Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for GT’s slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

Despite the sanction, Gujarat Titans registered their first win of the season, edging Delhi Capitals by one run in a high-scoring thriller on Wednesday.

Chasing 210, Delhi appeared on course before a dramatic finish in the final over. David Miller declined a single off the penultimate delivery bowled by Prasidh Krishna, a decision that proved costly as he failed to connect off the final ball. Attempting a desperate run, Kuldeep Yadav was run out by a sharp direct hit from Jos Buttler, leaving Delhi stranded at 209/8.

Gujarat Titans will next face Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday, while Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.

With PTI inputs