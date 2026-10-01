Gill’s double ton powers India to record chase against West Indies
Shubman Gill reaches his double ton in 116 balls, while Rohit Sharma scores his 35th ODI century and completes 12,000 runs in the format
Shubman Gill hits a record-fast double century, remaining unbeaten on 233 as India chase 406 to beat West Indies by eight wickets
Gill reaches his double ton in 116 balls, while Rohit Sharma scores his 35th ODI century and completes 12,000 runs in the format
The 811-run match is the third-highest aggregate in ODI history as India seal their 14th straight ODI series win over West Indies
Shubman Gill smashed the fastest double century in ODI cricket as India chased down a mammoth target of 406 to beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Gill remained unbeaten on 233 off just 133 balls, hitting 26 fours and eight sixes, as India reached 406/2 in 43.3 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The victory also extended India's dominance over the West Indies in bilateral ODI cricket, with India recording their 14th consecutive ODI series win against the two-time World Cup champions.
Here are the key statistical highlights from the high-scoring contest:
Fastest double century in ODIs
Gill reached his double century in just 116 balls, breaking the previous record held by India’s Ishan Kishan, who took 126 balls to reach the milestone.
His unbeaten 233 is also the third-highest individual score by a batter in ODI cricket. Gill's innings included 26 fours and eight sixes.
India's second-highest successful ODI chase
India's 406/2 is the second-highest successful run-chase in ODI history. The massive chase came after the West Indies posted 405/7 — their highest-ever total in ODI cricket.
The Caribbean side surpassed their previous best of 389 all out against England in February 2019.
Rohit reaches 35th ODI century
Rohit Sharma provided the perfect support to Gill at the top of the order, scoring 101 off 75 balls.
The century was Rohit's 35th in ODI cricket, leaving him third on the list of batters with the most hundreds in the format.
Rohit joins elite 12,000-run club
Rohit also became only the seventh batter overall to score 12,000 ODI runs and the third Indian to reach the landmark after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Third-highest aggregate in an ODI
The match produced a staggering 811 runs, making it the third-highest aggregate in a single ODI.
The record belongs to Australia's match against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2006, when 872 runs were scored, including South Africa's successful chase of 434/4.
The second-highest aggregate came in India's 2009 ODI against Sri Lanka in Rajkot, where the two sides combined for 825 runs.
With Gill's record-breaking double century and Rohit's hundred, India completed one of the biggest successful chases in ODI history while securing another series victory over the West Indies.
With PTI inputs