Gill’s double ton powers India to record chase against West Indies

Shubman Gill hits a record-fast double century, remaining unbeaten on 233 as India chase 406 to beat West Indies by eight wickets

Gill reaches his double ton in 116 balls, while Rohit Sharma scores his 35th ODI century and completes 12,000 runs in the format

The 811-run match is the third-highest aggregate in ODI history as India seal their 14th straight ODI series win over West Indies

Shubman Gill smashed the fastest double century in ODI cricket as India chased down a mammoth target of 406 to beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Gill remained unbeaten on 233 off just 133 balls, hitting 26 fours and eight sixes, as India reached 406/2 in 43.3 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The victory also extended India's dominance over the West Indies in bilateral ODI cricket, with India recording their 14th consecutive ODI series win against the two-time World Cup champions.

Here are the key statistical highlights from the high-scoring contest:

Fastest double century in ODIs

Gill reached his double century in just 116 balls, breaking the previous record held by India’s Ishan Kishan, who took 126 balls to reach the milestone.

His unbeaten 233 is also the third-highest individual score by a batter in ODI cricket. Gill's innings included 26 fours and eight sixes.