Gill’s Edgbaston magic, Axar’s all-round brilliance power India past England
India cruise to a six-wicket victory over England in first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series
Shubman Gill once again turned Edgbaston into his personal stage, producing a masterclass under pressure as India cruised to a six-wicket victory over England in the first ODI on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The Indian captain's elegant 80-run knock laid the foundation for a smooth chase of 259, while Axar Patel delivered a match-winning all-round performance with figures of 4/62 and an unbeaten 57 off 52 balls to guide India home.
Gill looked in complete command, blending patience with effortless stroke play despite battling calf cramps and a troublesome hamstring. His sublime innings, laced with 11 boundaries and a six, ended prematurely when he retired hurt with a century within reach.
After early blows sent Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) back cheaply, Gill took control of the chase. His flowing drives and perfectly timed pulls lit up the Edgbaston crowd, as he stitched together a crucial 101-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (35).
Edgbaston has become Gill's happy hunting ground. After his remarkable Test performances at the venue last year, where he scored 269 and 161, the Indian skipper once again showcased his class in the ODI arena.
India briefly wobbled after Gill's departure, losing Iyer to a run-out and KL Rahul to a sharp delivery from Josh Tongue. But Axar and Washington Sundar held their nerve, adding an unbeaten 102-run partnership to seal the chase in 45.2 overs.
Washington played the perfect supporting role with a composed 52 not out off 63 balls, while Axar silenced recent criticism with a mature innings that showcased his value in the longer format.
Earlier, England appeared to be heading towards a modest total after India's bowlers ripped through their top order. From 61 without loss, the hosts collapsed to 107 for 6, leaving their innings in danger of falling apart.
Veteran Joe Root and Liam Dawson, however, launched a spirited rescue mission, forging a 121-run seventh-wicket stand that revived England's hopes. Root anchored the innings with a patient 76, while Dawson struck a career-best 68 off 83 balls to help England reach 258.
Jasprit Bumrah once again led India's bowling attack with his trademark precision, returning figures of 1/31 from nine overs. Gurnoor Brar claimed two wickets, Prasidh Krishna chipped in with two more, but it was Axar who broke England's resistance by dismantling their lower order.
With Gill's grace at the crease and Axar's all-round heroics, India began the ODI series in commanding fashion, turning a challenging chase into a celebration of composure and class.
With PTI inputs