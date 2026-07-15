Gill’s Edgbaston magic, Axar’s all-round brilliance power India past England

Shubman Gill once again turned Edgbaston into his personal stage, producing a masterclass under pressure as India cruised to a six-wicket victory over England in the first ODI on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Indian captain's elegant 80-run knock laid the foundation for a smooth chase of 259, while Axar Patel delivered a match-winning all-round performance with figures of 4/62 and an unbeaten 57 off 52 balls to guide India home.

Gill looked in complete command, blending patience with effortless stroke play despite battling calf cramps and a troublesome hamstring. His sublime innings, laced with 11 boundaries and a six, ended prematurely when he retired hurt with a century within reach.

After early blows sent Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) back cheaply, Gill took control of the chase. His flowing drives and perfectly timed pulls lit up the Edgbaston crowd, as he stitched together a crucial 101-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (35).