Sid Lahiri: A journey from Kolkata maidan to Royals' global coaching role

The name of Siddhartha Lahiri as one of the assistant coaches of Birmingham Phoenix for the upcoming The Hundred franchise league in England may strike as little unfamiliar in the company of a Shane Bond or James Foster. However, dig in a little and one would find that the 51-year-old from Kolkata boasts of a distinguished coaching CV where it’s just another feather in his cap.

‘’It’s been a dream story for me. I am extremely thankful to the Rajasthan Royals management to let me make a foray into The Hundred—an unique tournament in more sense than one,’’ remarked Sid Lahiri, as he is referred to by his players and colleagues. No prizes for guessing that Phoenix, based in Edgbaston, is one of the four franchises acquired by owners of IPL franchises this year in a move which would raise the profile of the men and women’s franchise league conducted by England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

While The Hundred does not have any Indian men’s player as per the BCCI mandate of not allowing them to turn out in overseas leagues (unlike the Smriti Mandhanas & Deepti Sharmas)—Lahiri, along with Dinesh Karthik and Hemang Badani are the handful of Indians who will be sitting with the teams in the dugout. Speaking to National Herald over phone, the globetrotting coach gets candid as to why he is a rather unique case: ‘’While the likes of DK and Hemang are established international stars who graduated to coaching, I bring more than 20 years of coaching experience with me from my days of Star Academy in Surrey. The journey from a club cricketer in the Kolkata maidan to fitting into a global role for the Royals has been a hugely rewarding one,’’ remarked Lahiri, one of the proteges of the late Gopal Bose, a former Bengal captain and hailed as one of the finest openers who didn’t get his due in India colours.