Sree Charani wants to keep up the good work after wrecking Pakistan

N. Sree Charani may have just over a year of international cricket under her belt, but the 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh has already made her mark. The left-arm spinner showed why she is the ICC No. 1 T20 bowler as her match-winning spell of three for seven set up India’s dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

“It’s a great feeling to contribute to my team. I just wanted to bowl to my strength and according to the field. I try to give more revs on the ball, so that helps me every time,” said Player of the Match Sree, after her three-wicket haul helped India reach the semi-finals.

The Fatima Sana-led Pakistan looked out of sorts once again, being bowled out for a paltry 55 in 18.1 overs.

Speaking after the game, Sree – a member of India’s ICC Women’s ODI World Cup-winning squad last year – said her focus remains on contributing to the team as she closes in on the personal milestone of 50 T20I wickets.

“I think it’s normal, like every day. But it will be special. Yeah, I need to continue and want to do more for my country. I want to keep going with my good work,” she added.