Sree Charani wants to keep up the good work after wrecking Pakistan
Fatima Sana-led green shirts fold up for 55, their lowest total in T20Is, to make for a one-sided contest in Asia Cup
N. Sree Charani may have just over a year of international cricket under her belt, but the 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh has already made her mark. The left-arm spinner showed why she is the ICC No. 1 T20 bowler as her match-winning spell of three for seven set up India’s dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.
“It’s a great feeling to contribute to my team. I just wanted to bowl to my strength and according to the field. I try to give more revs on the ball, so that helps me every time,” said Player of the Match Sree, after her three-wicket haul helped India reach the semi-finals.
The Fatima Sana-led Pakistan looked out of sorts once again, being bowled out for a paltry 55 in 18.1 overs.
Speaking after the game, Sree – a member of India’s ICC Women’s ODI World Cup-winning squad last year – said her focus remains on contributing to the team as she closes in on the personal milestone of 50 T20I wickets.
“I think it’s normal, like every day. But it will be special. Yeah, I need to continue and want to do more for my country. I want to keep going with my good work,” she added.
Pakistan captain Fatima was left to rue her side’s batting collapse as they slumped from 27/0 to 35/6.
“We had a collapse in the batting and struggled throughout the whole innings. We knew it was a fresh wicket and just wanted to put up the maximum total. We know we have a good bowling side.”
It was Pakistan’s lowest total in T20Is, eclipsing their previous low of 56 against New Zealand last year, as the much-anticipated clash turned into a one-sided affair at the Dubai International Stadium.
Setting the tone right away, Shafali Verma launched the first ball of the chase over the ropes to bring up her 3,000-run milestone in T20Is in the opening over. However, a soft caught-and-bowled dismissal brought an end to Shafali’s innings, with Fatima Sana striking in her first over.
The Pakistan captain struck again in the same over when Pratika Rawal edged one to wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali. In her next over, she dismissed Smriti Mandhana to leave India three down for 29. Harmanpreet Kaur, playing her 150th T20I as captain, was joined by Deepti Sharma, and the pair ensured there was no further damage as India reached the target with seven wickets and 11.2 overs to spare.
Having already qualified for the semi-finals, India remain unbeaten in the competition. Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to bounce back when they face Hong Kong, China, on Monday, 7 September.