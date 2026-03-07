T20 final: I have tried to follow Rohit’s footprint as a leader, says Surya

Come tomorrow (Sunday), the current cycle of T20 Internationals will be drawing to a close with the ICC T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand. It also marks nearly two years of Suryakumar Yadav’s reign as the T20I captain – raising a chatter about whether the BCCI is looking at a succession plan.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the final, Surya said he wanted to follow the template of captaincy set by his predecessor Rohit Sharma – under whom he has played both in national colours as well as franchise Mumbai Indians. Asked how challenging it was to step into Rohit’s shoes, Surya said in his characteristic style: ‘’The shoes were mine only, but I wanted to follow his footprint. My priority was to create a happy atmosphere in the team and hope to continue in the same vein for many more years,’’ he said.

Now 35, Surya had been bit of a late entrant in international cricket around 2020 but has thrived for six years at the top flight – during which he had established himself as the Mr 360 of Indian cricket and also occupied the ICC No.1 ranking of a T20 batter for long.

‘’Six years had been a long time and I have thoroughly enjoyed it. I am also happy for my family.’’

The question of pressure that comes along with the champions’ tag came up inevitably and Surya tried to play it down in his own way. ‘’It’s a special feeling to lead such a wonderful side on home soil. Yes, there will be pressure and butterflies in the stomach as well as without it, there is no fun,’’ said Surya.