T20 Series: Never lose Hope for the West Indies with their captain around

One of the most objective tributes for his effort came India head coach Gautam Gambhir in the post-match press conference. ‘’Shai (Hope) is a world class cricketer,” Gambhir said, going on to add: “We respect him for what he’s done in white ball cricket, not only in the 50-over format but in this format as well. His record speaks for him. What he did today, especially after losing two wickets (in the first over).

‘’To continue batting at run-rate of 12-plus (an over) with Sherfane just shows how good they are when the wicket is flat and there’s dew. He batted deep which was important and in the end he finished the game. He was able to pace his innings really well,” Gambhir said. It’s a fact that dew did make the lives of the spinners tough, with the usually mingy Axar Patel the worst-hit (3.3-0-63-0) and Kuldeep Yadav also not far behind, but credit should be given to the West Indies for not letting the required run-rate creep up in such a long chase.

Gambhir maintained that the opening wickets by Mayank Yadav were not enough to determine the outcome against a side capable of recovering from setbacks and sustaining its intensity throughout a T20 match. “I’ve played enough cricket to know that games are not decided in the first over. They are a strong T20 side and we respect them,” he said. “We know how dangerous they are. A game of cricket is won and lost when you play consistently for a period of 40 overs.”

The five-match series now tied at 1-1; both teams virtually have no recovery time as they meet for the third T20I in less than 48 hours’ time in Indore on Sunday. The explosive innings from Hope and the impact of this stupendous chase would now plant a seed of doubt in captain Shreyas Iyer’s mind as what total would suffice to contain the West Indians.