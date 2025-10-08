Save West Indies cricket: Caribbean legends walk the talk in India

It must have been quite a sight for cricket romantics in India to see three giants of West Indies cricket — Sir Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson and Brian Lara make up a threesome for photographers in Mumbai on Tuesday. They are on a mission this time: to attract potential investors for Caribbean cricket as well as to give a pep talk to Roston Chase & Co. ahead of their second Test against India, beginning in the capital on Friday.

On social media, Lara posted: ‘’I’m here in India with two legendary West Indian cricketers, Sir Viv and Sir Richie on a mission to engage with sponsors and media giants who shape the game we all love. What’s most inspiring is that despite all they’ve achieved, their passion for West Indies cricket still burns as bright as ever. That pride, that purpose, still drives them.

‘’We rejoiced together, we cried together. The key is we have to plan to rise together again,’’ said the Prince of Trinidad as the legends are walking the talk with a plan to energise the sport in the Caribbean again. It’s a fallout of the huddle which the West Indies greats were a part of after their humiliating 3-0 whitewash against Australia few months back — with the 27 all out in the third day-night Test in Kingston, Jamaica witnessing a new low.