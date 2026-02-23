T20 World Cup: After Protea shock, how can champions India make the semis?

The headline writers may be tempted to work on the revenge theme for the heartbreak South Africa endured when they lost the 2024 World T20 final to India by nine runs, but captain Markram thought it was far from it. There is however no doubt that the current batch of South Africans, who may lack on the celebrity quotient as some of their past teams, have been visiting the Indian shores extremely well prepared – repeatedly denting the Indian pride like in the two-Test series in Kolkata and Guwahati last November and now this high profile game.

Moving on, what does the Indian team have to do to make sure of the semi-finals? They will have to take the pressure in their stride to win both of their remaining matches - against West Indies and Zimbabwe - to guarantee their spot in the last four of the competition. However, if they win just one match, their qualification will depend on other results and Net Run Rate (NRR).

A look at possible scenarios:

India win both their games: If India win both of their matches, they will have four points from two matches - it should be enough to reach the semi-final unless two other teams also have four points. That can happen if South Africa win just one of their remaining matches and the winner of the match between West Indies and Zimbabwe also beat South Africa. In that case, India's qualification will come down to the tricky NRR.

India win one of their remaining matches: If India win just one match, they will need South Africa to win all of their matches. The other condition in this scenario will be that India’s win will have to come against the winner of the West Indies-Zimbabwe match. In that case, India, Zimbabwe and West Indies will have two points each. Once again, the reigning champions’ qualification will completely depend on NRR.

Remaining fixtures

23 February: West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Mumbai)

26 February: South Africa vs West Indies (Ahmedabad)

26 February: India vs Zimbabwe (Chennai)

1 March: South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Delhi)

1 March: India vs West Indies (Kolkata)