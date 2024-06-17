T20 WC: Can US team’s classic underdog story boost the game in the country?

The Super Eight line-up of the T20 World Cup is now complete after two weeks of action – comprising seven usual suspects and one major surprise. No prizes for guessing that one is talking about co hosts US while two of the biggest names to miss out are the ever consistent Kiwis and Pakistan, 2022 runners-up.

The breakthrough of the US has been certainly the biggest underdog story of the US chapter of the World Cup, which had been a bit of a mixed bag with some unexpected results but discontent simmering over the wickets and other infrastructure like drainage system and practice facilities.

However, if someone had told you at the beginning of June that names like Saurav Netravalkar, Monank Patel or Aaron Jones would emerge as standout performers in a group which had powerhouses like India, Pakistan or member nation Ireland – one would have taken it with a handful of salt. However, the calmness and discipline which the predominantly expat team summoned in their approach against the big names – aided by some helpful conditions for the bowlers – yielded great dividends for the US team. Their Super Over win against Pakistan must have worked wonders for the team’s morale, while it was refreshing to see the rookies make India sweat in reaching a paltry target.

Netravalkar, the left-arm seamer who had once been a part of the Under-19 India team under KL Rahul’s captaincy in 2010 before relocating to the US, was nothing short of world-class in the manner he prised out the wickets of master batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma within powerplay.