T20 World Cup: Caribbeans’ huge leap in run-rate bad news for India’s chances

There is a degree of understated swagger in West Indies skipper Shai Hope – which one quietly admires as a fan of their cricket. The two-time T20 World Cup champions may not have been able to live up to their reputation as exponents of the format in last couple of editions, but the current lot under Hope and Darren Sammy’s astute coaching have now underlined their status as a dark horse for the title.

After finishing the group stage with an all-win record, the Caribbeans upped the tempo against arguably the weakest attack in Group I of Super Eight – Zimbabwe to build a huge case for them should the Nett Run Rate come into play in deciding the semi-finalists. A second highest total in the history of the tournament, not to speak of the 107-run win over Sikander Raza’s men, has now propelled them to the top of the table with the best NRR (+ 5.350) with South Africa next ( + 3.800) and India third (- 3.800).

The huge West Indies win has now made the semi-final route of defending champions India even more difficult but a reality – making both matches on Thursday (South Africa vs West Indies; India vs Zimbabwe) extremely crucial. Hope showed he knew where the priorities lay when he said on Monday: ‘’So great start, great confidence booster. But those games are gone. We’ve got to look ahead now – we’ve got South Africa next and then India after. So we’ve got to keep playing our best cricket. If we can get better, continue getting better. If we’re doing well, continue doing it.’’