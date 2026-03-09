T20 final: Did Kiwis have a brainfade in choosing playing XI, tactics?

The morning after India’s record third ICC T20 World Cup trophy, one question was gnawing at the minds of a sizeable number of cricket fans: how did New Zealand get things so wrong, from tactics to the selection of their playing XI? For a team whose meticulous planning has repeatedly helped them punch above their weight in ICC tournaments, such decisions appeared baffling.

While the fact of the matter is that Mitchell Santner’s men were not exactly Pat Cummins & Co who could ‘silence’ the 90,000-odd Indian fans, it was all the more reason for them to take their chances. For starters, the Kiwi captain’s decision to field on what looked like a batting-friendly wicket seemed off the mark, given the firepower in the Indian batting line-up, which had piled up a 250-plus total in the semi-final only three days earlier in Mumbai.

It is common wisdom that runs on the board always matter in a big game, while hoping for dew to make batting easier during a chase can often be presumptuous. No wonder this was the first question thrown at Santner after the game. He argued that the match could still have been within reach had India been restricted to around 220.

“I guess you can look at it in hindsight, but I think it was a very good wicket throughout. So either way you look at it, if we could have got a couple in the powerplay and squeezed them a little in the middle overs, 220 could have been chased down on a good wicket,” he said.