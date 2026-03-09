T20 World Cup: Gambhir’s high risk, high reward approach pays in the end

Gautam Gambhir was wearing a broad smile after quite a few months on Sunday night. The recent journey had not been a smooth one, as the 2-0 Test series whitewash against South Africa at home late last year raised questions about his future as the red-ball coach — but those areas of criticism will have to wait for now.

The ICC T20 World Cup trophy was the second major silverware of his tenure after the Champions Trophy in the UAE last year. It also made him the first Indian to win two white-ball World Cups as a player (the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ICC World Cup) and then cap it with another one as a coach on a balmy night in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The future now looks secure for him, and the normally taciturn ‘GG’, as he is called, can turn his attention to an assault on the elusive ODI World Cup next year.

Having been appointed as the national team coach after three seasons as a mentor in the IPL, Gambhir admitted that he was short on experience in guiding an international team. However, he sought to build the side around certain ethos, including a team-first philosophy and a ‘high risk, high reward’ approach to white-ball cricket.