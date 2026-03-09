‘140 crore Indians proud’: Kharge congratulates Team India on T20 WC win

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress, on Sunday congratulated the India national cricket team for defeating New Zealand national cricket team in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, calling the triumph a moment of immense pride for the nation.

In a message posted on X, Kharge said the victory had filled millions of Indians with joy and pride, describing the team’s performance as a display of determination, confidence and collective effort.

“Many congratulations to Team India on a magnificent victory over New Zealand in the #T20WorldCup Final. 140 crore Indians are immensely proud tonight,” he wrote.

Kharge also praised captain Suryakumar Yadav for leading the side with belief and composure in the high-pressure final. He highlighted the decisive contributions of several players who played key roles in India’s emphatic win.

The Congress leader singled out Sanju Samson, calling him the “saviour of the final” for his match-defining innings, while describing Ishan Kishan as the “unsung hero” for his aggressive knock that sustained India’s momentum.