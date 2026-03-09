‘140 crore Indians proud’: Kharge congratulates Team India on T20 WC win
Congress chief praises captain Suryakumar Yadav for leading the side with belief and composure in the high-pressure final
Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress, on Sunday congratulated the India national cricket team for defeating New Zealand national cricket team in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, calling the triumph a moment of immense pride for the nation.
In a message posted on X, Kharge said the victory had filled millions of Indians with joy and pride, describing the team’s performance as a display of determination, confidence and collective effort.
“Many congratulations to Team India on a magnificent victory over New Zealand in the #T20WorldCup Final. 140 crore Indians are immensely proud tonight,” he wrote.
Kharge also praised captain Suryakumar Yadav for leading the side with belief and composure in the high-pressure final. He highlighted the decisive contributions of several players who played key roles in India’s emphatic win.
The Congress leader singled out Sanju Samson, calling him the “saviour of the final” for his match-defining innings, while describing Ishan Kishan as the “unsung hero” for his aggressive knock that sustained India’s momentum.
He also commended the performances of Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, saying their combined effort powered India to a historic triumph.
The final, played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, saw India deliver a commanding performance with both bat and ball.
Opening the innings, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan laid the foundation for a massive total. Samson continued his outstanding form, smashing 89 off 46 balls, an innings studded with five fours and eight towering sixes. It marked his third consecutive half-century in the tournament.
Samson first stitched together a blistering 98-run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, who produced a fearless 52 off just 21 balls, attacking the New Zealand bowlers from the outset. Ishan Kishan then maintained the momentum with a rapid 54 off 25 balls, helping India surge towards an imposing score.
Although James Neesham briefly slowed India’s charge with three wickets in a single over, the late assault from Shivam Dube, who blasted an unbeaten 26 off eight balls, lifted India to a formidable 255/5 — the second-highest total of the tournament and the highest posted by any team in this World Cup.
Chasing a daunting target, New Zealand never recovered after India’s bowlers struck early. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel dismantled the top order inside the powerplay, reducing the Black Caps to 52/3 and effectively ending hopes of a record chase.
New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, handing India a comprehensive victory and the coveted T20 World Cup title.
Kharge concluded his message by wishing the Indian team continued success and a bright future in international cricket, saying the triumph had once again united the country in celebration.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines