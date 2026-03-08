T20 World Cup: Surya’s men exorcise demons of 2023 to make it two in a row

From an Indian fans’ perspective, this victory had been their most emphatic of the three finals so far – the most by any team. Just ponder their previous margin of wins – both were last-over affairs with India pipping Pakistan by five runs in the inaugural 2007 final in Johannesburg and then by seven runs in another close thriller against South Africa in Barbados two years back. Compare it with an almost predictable affair in front of nearly 87,000-crowd, whose celebration bordered on some toxic nationalism with it’s IPL-style DJs which resembled a bilateral rather than a World Cup final.

The qualitative leap in India’s performance in this format did not happen in a day – rather it began with the humiliating semi-final exit of Rohit’s men Down Under in 2022. Fortunately for Indian cricket, the embarrassment of riches at their disposal made their job of playing in the gung ho format rather easy and the gap between them and other international teams had been increasing ever since.

Looking back, this final would be better remembered as the one which saw Sanju Samson carrying on from where he had left off at Kolkata and Mumbai and Abhishek Sharma finding his mojo back after an embarrassing campaign - while the enigmatic Jasprit Bumrah underlined his class with figures of 4-0-15-4. For the record, Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the highest wicket takers of the tournament with 14 scalps each.

A calculated assault by the two Indian openers (which saw them equal a record score of 92 after powerplay) set the tone of the match when they finished at a daunting 255 for five after being sent into bat by New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner.