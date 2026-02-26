T20 World Cup: Excuses throw up Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka in poor light

For someone who has failed to lead by example either with the bat or ball, such an explanation simply does not hold water – nor was his cribbing about not getting more batting friendly surfaces at home. ‘’Before the start of the tournament, I expected the wickets to be good. The best batters in Sri Lanka are here as the players who have a good strike rate and the ability have been picked from domestic cricket. Honestly, we are very sorry for what happened,’’ remarked Shanaka, who now pins his hopes in the last Super 8 game against Pakistan to at least sign off in glory.

The dip in Sri Lanka’s batting graph caught everyone flabbergasted – they clearly lacked a plan while chasing a modest target of 147 against England and a par one of 168 against the Kiwis. There was no leadership from the top order and if one reads between the lines in World T20 winner Sangakkara’s lines, the legend talks about taking up the responsibility. ‘’There is a lot of hurt all around. The fans are devastated, disappointed, angry. The players are husting badly too. I have been in similar dressing rooms. It’s not easy. But this responsibility comes up with the turf. It’s a burden and a great privilege to represent your country,’’ said the former captain, now in Lanka as a TV pundit.

What did a frustrated Shanaka actually say after the 61-run mauling they suffered at the hands of the professional Kiwis? ‘’Why spread this negativity? Yes, we lost a World Cup, and we know the reasons. Everyone has concerns,’’ Shanaka said. ‘’More than talking about that and correcting it, the negativity has come to the fore. We will play and leave, but if for the players who will come in the future, if the government can even stop it [the negativity] that’s better for their mental health.’’