T20 World Cup: Excuses throw up Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka in poor light
Blaming the ‘negativity’ in his country after failing to make semi-finals will not wash for the country's fans
The anger and hurt among the Sri Lankan cricket fraternity at their team exiting the ICC T20 World Cup from Super 8 stage is understandable – more so as they were co hosts of the global event after 14 long years. The last time they staged it by themselves in 2012, the Tigers were a different kettle of fish with the Mahela-Sangakkara duo still there along with Lasith Malinga and they had finished runners-up to the West Indies.
The capitulation of their batting in two back-to-back Super 8 games were primarily responsible for their fall after they had actually raised hopes with an emphatic eight-wicket win against a somewhat depleted Australian attack in league stage. However, what was galling to see was a whinging captain Dasun Shanaka summarily shifting the blame to ‘negativity’ among all and sundry and even wanted their government to interfere and stop it.
Surely, the 34-year-old white ball specialist with almost a decade’s international experience behind him, ought to know better. The pressure from a zillion fans, armchair critics and an ever-demanding media are par for the course for the captain of a major international team – unbelievably so in the Indian sub-continent. What would have Shanaka done if he was in the shoes of his Indian or even Pakistan counterpart?
For someone who has failed to lead by example either with the bat or ball, such an explanation simply does not hold water – nor was his cribbing about not getting more batting friendly surfaces at home. ‘’Before the start of the tournament, I expected the wickets to be good. The best batters in Sri Lanka are here as the players who have a good strike rate and the ability have been picked from domestic cricket. Honestly, we are very sorry for what happened,’’ remarked Shanaka, who now pins his hopes in the last Super 8 game against Pakistan to at least sign off in glory.
The dip in Sri Lanka’s batting graph caught everyone flabbergasted – they clearly lacked a plan while chasing a modest target of 147 against England and a par one of 168 against the Kiwis. There was no leadership from the top order and if one reads between the lines in World T20 winner Sangakkara’s lines, the legend talks about taking up the responsibility. ‘’There is a lot of hurt all around. The fans are devastated, disappointed, angry. The players are husting badly too. I have been in similar dressing rooms. It’s not easy. But this responsibility comes up with the turf. It’s a burden and a great privilege to represent your country,’’ said the former captain, now in Lanka as a TV pundit.
What did a frustrated Shanaka actually say after the 61-run mauling they suffered at the hands of the professional Kiwis? ‘’Why spread this negativity? Yes, we lost a World Cup, and we know the reasons. Everyone has concerns,’’ Shanaka said. ‘’More than talking about that and correcting it, the negativity has come to the fore. We will play and leave, but if for the players who will come in the future, if the government can even stop it [the negativity] that’s better for their mental health.’’
There could be an iota of truth in his argument, while it did not help Sri Lanka’s cause as they had key injuries to two of their star bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Parthirana. However, Cricket Sri Lanka didn’t cut any corners when it came to providing the team with a star support staff to help head coach Sanath Jayasuriya and bowling coach Malinga. They had roped in Vikram Rathour, India’s assistant coach in Rahul Dravid regime as their batting coach, T. Sridhar for fielding coach as well the celebrated Paddy Upton as the high performance coach.
However, it seems time to get back to the drawing board again…
