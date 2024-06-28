T20 World Cup final: Time for Men in Blue to do it for captain Rohit, Virat

The anxiety and anticipation that a World Cup final brings will certainly grip India and South Africa ahead of the World T20 final on Saturday – albeit in different shades. For the Men in Blue, it will be to shed the baggage of being so-year-yet-so-far on so many occasions in recent years, while a new generation of Proteas will want to do away with the chokers’ tag once and for all in Barbados.

When it comes to sheer depth of experience and quality, Rohit Sharma’s men will go in as favourites – but it’s only eight months back that they learnt the hard way that there could be many a slip between the lip and the cup. More so in this format – where one blazing knock, or a two-over spell, can change the complexion of the game.

There is a hashtag trending in social media: #DoitforDravid as Saturday’s final will be Rahul Dravid’s last game at the helm after a mixed bag of two-and-a-half years. Putting individuals over team causes may not often be the best practice, but few will mind if another one is coined by the fans: #DoitforRohitKohli. It’s no secret that these two elder statesmen of Indian cricket have been on borrowed time in this format and this World Cup will be certainly Rohit’s last as a leader of the T20 side.

Life will certainly be coming a full circle for the 37-year-old captain if he can lift the trophy as it was 17 years back that Rohit’s journey started as a callow youth in international cricket - being a part of M.S. Dhoni’s upstarts in the inaugural edition of 2007 World T20 in South Africa. This edition has seen Rohit bat like a man possessed as he is the third highest scorer in the tournament with 248 runs from seven matches – while the back-to-back fifties against supreme Australia and England attacks, respectively, have been simply out of this planet.

The ease with which Indian spinners crafted an emphatic 68-run victory over champions England in the semi-finals in helpful conditions in Guyana made their humiliation in Adelaide in 2022 look like a bad dream. Come Saturday, the anxiousness to end the trophy drought will be understandable, and this is where Rohit wants his men to exercise caution.