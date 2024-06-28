T20 World Cup: South Africa’s captain cool Aiden Markram has task cut out

A look at the names of some of the captains who have failed to take South Africa over the line in the semi-finals of ICC World Cups can be a chastening one: Kepler Wessels, Graeme Smith, A.B. de Villiers. As a performer, Aiden Markram may not be more than a footnote compared to them, but the street-smart cricketer and thinking captain is in line to be their first skipper to lift a senior men’s World Cup trophy, though his team’s task is cut out against a rampant India on Saturday, 29 June.

The self-effacing Markram, who has already lifted the country’s only ICC World Cup — albeit for their U-19 team — a decade ago, has been revelling in his leadership role in recent times. The 29-year-old has now gone 10 matches unbeaten as captain in senior global events, with eight wins in the ongoing event and two in as many starts as skipper after taking over from an injured Temba Bavuma at the 2023 showpiece in India.

Add to this his clean slate of six out of six 10 years ago, when the Proteas won the youth World Cup, and fans have enough reason to believe that Markram could be the lucky charm to end more than four decades of hurt since South Africa's comeback from sporting isolation in 1991.

However, Markram has played down the significance of that triumph at the age group level in the context of the big final ahead: ‘’It's a really long time ago and my memory is not great, but you get a little bit of confidence and a little bit of belief knowing you have done it on a certain level before."