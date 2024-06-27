T20 WC: How Sharjah became a second home for Afghan cricket in early days

The Afghan fairytale may have ended in an anti-climax in the T20 World Cup on Thursday morning, but it will surely fuel their dreams for the future. The pressure of expectations got to them against a clinical South Africa in the first semi-final – and Rashid Khan and his men would do well to learn their lessons on how to handle a big knockout game in future.

From playing in Division 5 of the ICC World Cricket League in the company of Japan or Fiji barely 16 years ago to being among the elites of the game takes some doing – given the odds they have had to surmount along the way. However, the journey from here onwards would be even more difficult as they would be expected to emulate their show in the Caribbean every time and the random media tags like the ‘second best’ team in Asia after India are not going to be easy to shrug off either.

The Afghans’ best-ever campaign in any major ICC tournament has, meanwhile, created a major flutter in the UAE – the Gulf country which could be called their second home without any exaggeration. While the Indian cricket board’s big brother role in their development gets enough mileage, and rightly so, the UAE’s role in throwing the doors open to the predecessors of Rashid and Ramanullah Gurbaz tends to get overshadowed with the years.

The demographics of the UAE population, which has at least 400,000 Afghan expats settled there with large settlements of them in Sharjah, is believed to be a major catalyst of them welcoming the Afghan national team to play in the desert.

‘’It all started here with Abdul Rehman Bukhatir, the architect of the Cricketers’ Benefit Fund Series (CBFS), playing an instrumental role so that the historic venue can become their home ground. While the Afghan Cricket Board had become an associate member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in 2003, they had no infrastructure to play on turf at home,’’ said Mazhar Khan, the long-serving General Manager of Sharjah Cricket Council and a former administrator of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).