T20 World Cup: How Surya banked on a video clip to fire up his players

It was just the kind of day Indian cricket fans were hoping for in the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday. All they now need to do is to beat the West Indies in a virtual quarter final shootout at the Eden Gardens on Sunday to keep their date with the semi-final – albeit as the second team from Group I in Super 8.

Speaking after a dominant 72-run win over Zimbabwe to put the campaign back on the rails, Player of the Match Hardik Pandya admitted that they had kept one eye on their phones to catch up with the day game between South Africa and the West Indies in Ahmedabad. The moment Aiden Markram & Co blew away the Caribbeans by nine wickets on a belter, it threw the net run-rate conundrum out of the window – whereby the defending champions just needed to win their remaining two games.

The Men in Blue complied with the first job on the agenda, against an earnest Zimbabwe but lacking in the wherewithal to contain the powerful strokemakers in the Indian team. Being sent into bat on a strip which looked full of runs just suited the Indian template and it looked rather surprising that their experienced captain Sikander Raza didn’t bring himself in the powerplay to disturb the rhythm of the Indian openers.