T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan face off in group tie in Colombo on 15 February

India is placed in Group A alongside the USA, Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands. A total of 20 teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, West Indies, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, England, Netherlands, Italy and Nepal—will take part in the biggest ever World T20 since it’s inception in 2007.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the tournament’s final, with the caveat that if Pakistan, which played in the finals of the 2007 and 2022 T20 World Cups and lifted the title in 2009 under Younis Khan’s leadership, manage to qualify for the final, then the summit clash will be played in Sri Lanka.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma, who led the Men in Blue to end their ICC jinx last year, has been named as the brand ambassador of the event while the extravaganza was attended by the current T20I captain Surya and Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of ICC Women’s World Cup winning team earlier this month. The eight venues across seven cities shortlisted across two countries are Ahmedabad; Mumbai; Kolkata; Chennai; Delhi; Colombo (Premadasa Stadium & Sinhalese Sports Club) and Kandy.

An elated Rohit, looking much fitter and raring to go for the ODI series against South Africa from 30 November, said: "Great privilege for me. Great honour. While playing (still being an active player), no one has been named as an ambassador in cricket. Hope to create same magic as last year. Huge task to win ICC trophy: have experienced personally."