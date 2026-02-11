T20 World Cup: Namibia game India’s dress rehearsal for Sunday showdown

The favourites’ tag firmly sits on hosts and defending champions India but then, it also invites it’s own pressure—as the opening game against the US showed. In a format which has seen many a reputations tumble in the past T20 World Cups, the Men in Blue will want to be on guard against minnows Namibia on Thursday in a game which now serves as a dress rehearsal for the big game against Pakistan on Sunday.

The boot is on the other foot this time—unlike the ICC Champions Trophy last year where India were based out of Dubai all along their campaign. Suryakumar Yadav’s men will have to fly out to Colombo the very next day after Namibia game and get barely two days to run into a well settled Pakistan in a game where the stakes will be unfairly high for both teams after all the drama.

Back to the business at hand on Thursday where India, who had their most settled team in this format, are staring at a few unforeseen changes. Much as the smokescreen exists about the dashing Abhishek Sharma’s fitness, he is almost certain to miss out on the Namibia game with the stomach bug—and that leaves India with an untried opening combination of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.