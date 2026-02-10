T20 World Cup: Question mark over Abhishek fitness as he misses nets

Hosts and reigning champions India may be in a comfortable frame of mind after sweating out an opening win against the US, but Abhishek Sharma’s fitness raised question marks as India began preparations for its second game of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. In-form Abhishek, the world's no. 1 T20 batter, was absent from the team’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, while there were some media reports that the opener hasn’t travelled with the team from Mumbai.

There is a possibility that Abhishek, who fell for a first-ball duck in the opener against the US, will miss the second game against minnows Namibia on Thursday. Sanju Samson, out of favour after a dismal run of form in the five-match series against New Zealand just ahead of the T20 World Cup, was seen having an extended run at the nets in tandem with comeback man Ishan Kishan.

Speaking to Indian media in an informal chat, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said: “Abhishek still has a few issues with his stomach but we’re hopeful he’ll be available for the game in two days’ time.”

The confirmation of the India-Pakistan match going ahead on 15 February will certainly see the adrenaline rush in the Men in Blue, who won all three matches against Pakistan at stake in the T20 format Asia Cup last September in Dubai. No prizes for guessing, Abhishek’s ability to demoralise the rival bowlers in the powerplay will hold key in the marquee game.