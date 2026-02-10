T20 World Cup: Question mark over Abhishek fitness as he misses nets
Explosive opener holds the key to India’s fortunes in the big game against Pakistan on 15 Feb
Hosts and reigning champions India may be in a comfortable frame of mind after sweating out an opening win against the US, but Abhishek Sharma’s fitness raised question marks as India began preparations for its second game of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. In-form Abhishek, the world's no. 1 T20 batter, was absent from the team’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, while there were some media reports that the opener hasn’t travelled with the team from Mumbai.
There is a possibility that Abhishek, who fell for a first-ball duck in the opener against the US, will miss the second game against minnows Namibia on Thursday. Sanju Samson, out of favour after a dismal run of form in the five-match series against New Zealand just ahead of the T20 World Cup, was seen having an extended run at the nets in tandem with comeback man Ishan Kishan.
Speaking to Indian media in an informal chat, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said: “Abhishek still has a few issues with his stomach but we’re hopeful he’ll be available for the game in two days’ time.”
The confirmation of the India-Pakistan match going ahead on 15 February will certainly see the adrenaline rush in the Men in Blue, who won all three matches against Pakistan at stake in the T20 format Asia Cup last September in Dubai. No prizes for guessing, Abhishek’s ability to demoralise the rival bowlers in the powerplay will hold key in the marquee game.
Most members of the Indian squad, including Washington Sundar who joined the team in Delhi, took part in the training session held under lights in the capital. The squad had some downtime over the last two days since the opening win on Saturday – with them being hosted by head coach Gautam Gambhir for a dinner at his residence on Saturday.
In Abhishek’s absence, Samson and Ishan Kishan batted in pairs in one of the two nets used by the Indian team during the session. Samson faced a sustained spell from Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and a left-arm local net bowler. However, he appeared slightly scratchy at the start of the session.
The lack of crispness in Samson’s batting became more apparent while Ishan was sending the ball soaring into the stands, taking on the likes of Dube and Hardik with authority.
“Washi (Washington Sundar) has joined the team yesterday and will be training with the team. Bumrah will also be bowling in the nets,” ten Doeschate said as the pace ace had missed out on first game due to favour.
Sundar began with a stint of batting facing Varun Chakravarthy in the middle. Suryakumar, whose commanding 84 under pressure in the first game signalled his return to form, then took over that net with Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh in the other two.
