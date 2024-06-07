T20 World Cup: Pitch imperfect raises concern about India-Pakistan showdown

The choice of the US as co-hosts for the ongoing T20 World Cup is certainly an ambitious one, but their readiness to stage a marquee tournament seems to be still a work in progress. The treacherous wicket at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where India opened their campaign with an eight-wicket win against Ireland on Wednesday, has raised the hackles ahead of the high-voltage India-Pakistan game scheduled at the same venue on Sunday, 9 June.

‘’Shocking,’’ was how former England captain Michael Vaughan tried to qualify the wicket while Michael Atherton found it ‘’very poor.’’ Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, tried to underplay the concerns about the unpredictable behaviour of the pitch as he retired hurt after a resilient 50 but admitted that they opted to field as they didn’t know ‘what to expect’ from the drop-in pitch. The damning criticism has set the alarm bells ringing at the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has promised to salvage the situation.

In a statement, the world governing body said: ‘’T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Stadium have not played as consistently as we all would have wanted.’’

It's a no-brainer that despite the cream of world cricket converging in the land of the NFL, the success of the tournament and the future of the sport there will hinge a lot on the quality of the competition in the June 9 game. The venue is expected to be filled to its capacity of 34,000 where the highest-priced tickets on the official site cost as high as $10,000. A low-scoring game, much as one witnessed on Wednesday with batters struggling, is certainly going to be a bad advertisement for the sport early on.