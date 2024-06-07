T20 World Cup: Meet Netra, the Oracle techie and a Super Over hero for US

The US upset win over former champions Pakistan in the Super Over in Dallas on Thursday could well have served as a wake-up call for other major cricket-playing countries in the T20 World Cup.

This format has a penchant of not caring for reputations as the co-hosts showed they could pack a punch when they surprised Bangladesh 2-1 in a build-up T20I series just on the eve of the showpiece.

A look at the composition of the US team, much like several other associate members, shows expat players making their mark but then Saurav Netravalkar – who struck timely blows with his left-arm medium pace against Pakistan and was their Super Over hero – is one with solid credentials.

He was a member of India’s Under-19 World Cup squad in 2010, opening the attack in a team led by K.L. Rahul with other notable members in Mayank Agarwal, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat and Sandeep Sharma.

Nicknamed ‘Netra,’ the senior software engineer of Oracle struck an early blow on Thursday when he removed Pakistan’s dangerman Mohammed Rizwan in his first over.

He also bagged the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed in the 18th over to finish with impressive figures of 4-0-18-2 and then was again handed the ball in the Super Over in view of his experience and quality.