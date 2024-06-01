T20 World Cup: Practise and practise more to perfect the yorkers, says Jasprit Bumrah

When Jasprit Bumrah was away due to an injury in the last T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit Sharma & Co realised what they were missing the hard way. Almost a year after his dramatic comeback, during which he had a memorable 50-overs World Cup at home, Bumrah is India’s go to fast bowler in the World T20 in the US and West Indies.

In what’s essentially a three-member pace attack comprising of Bumrah as the leader of the unit, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh – with Hardik Pandya as the sixth bowling option – he will be expected to strike in the powerplays as well as the death. The hard length, bounce and variety may all be part of his repertoire, but the deadly yorkers remain a calling card for him.

There are enough stories doing the rounds about how he has often helped the younger bowlers develop this must-learn weapon in white ball cricket and Bumrah reveals it’s only relentless practice which has helped him perfect this art.

While tennis-ball cricket has helped him grow this weapon, the champion bowler says: “Is it (tennis-ball cricket) a secret (to bowling yorkers) or not? I don't know. But repetition surely is. I keep on practising it because every skill that you develop, you have to practise it and make it stronger. So I think a combination of both would be the answer.”

Speaking to the ICC website, Bumrah – now the third highest wicket taker among Indians in T20Is with 74 wickets – said: ‘’I played a lot of tennis ball, rubber ball cricket when I was growing up. I used to play a lot with my friends in summer camps and on summer vacations. Or whenever you used to get a lot of time.

“When I was a kid, I used to think that this is the only way to get wickets. Because I was a fast bowling fan, I was fascinated by what I saw on the television. So I tried to replicate that.”